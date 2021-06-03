On June 5, it will be 40 years since the first deaths related to the Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome, better known as AIDS, were documented. In four decades, many have been the efforts of governments, institutions and multilateral organizations to prevent and reduce cases but, despite the measures, the disease is far from meeting its eradication goal by 2030.

They were a group of five young men, all treated between October 1980 and May 1981. They had been healthy, but had to go to the hospital and were treated for pneumonia. Two of them lost their lives: it would later become known that they were infected with HIV.

So remember lto ‘The Lancet’ medical journal the beginning of a pandemic, older than the one that has paused the world for more than a year, but just as dramatic. Forty years after those first cases, the disease has caused nearly 35 million deaths.

40 years of the response to #HIV They have shown that the participation of the affected community, respect for human rights and access to resilient health services must be at the center of the response to any pandemic or public health.

Recently, the Joint United Nations Program on HIV / AIDS (UNAIDS) has recognized that, thanks to the various efforts carried out, the incidence of the disease has decreased since its highest peak in the 1990s. No However, the report presented reveals that the work appears to be insufficient to eradicate the disease by 2030, the goal that had been established in a document from the World Health Organization in 2014.

However, it has a hopeful note: the organization considers, thanks to the results obtained in some nations, that this goal is achievable if a concrete and internationally coordinated strategy is approved.

In 40 years, what is known about the disease?

Since June 5, 1981, a lot of research has been carried out to understand in depth about the disease and the agent that causes it, the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

Its origin, despite research, has generated many theories. One of them, cited by the international HIV-AIDS charity Avert, says that in 1999 researchers found a strain of SIV (a retrovirus found in at least 45 species of African primates) in a chimpanzee, which is similar to HIV in humans.

In this sense, the researchers concluded that chimpanzees could be the source of HIV-1 and that the virus had at some point crossed from chimpanzee species to humans. For this reason, other organizations and investigations report that, since 1920, it could have been present in primates from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and that the first source of contagion could have been hunters who had contact with the animal’s blood in open wounds.

In its early years, the disease was associated with men who had sex with other men, and later with people with addiction to injectable narcotics. According to ‘The Lancet’, the stigma carried by these populations caused some governments to respond belatedly to the disease.

In 1985, the virus that causes the disease was identified and, two years later, after several investigations, the first treatment for the disease called AZT (Zidovudine) was approved, a strong antiretroviral that caused anemia in patients.

In the mid-1990s, just when the disease was at its peak of contagion, more effective, less invasive treatments were approved, and that allowed better control of the disease.

According to a publication of the San Vicente Foundation, antiretroviral treatments established for more than 20 years allowed “HIV to go from being a fatal disease to being a chronic disease.”

“The initiation of antiretroviral treatment early reduces the mortality of people living with HIV and improves their quality of life,” adds the letter.

Additionally, since 2012 there is a treatment known as PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis), aimed at people who are at risk of infection, to avoid the transmission of the virus.

UNAIDS urges attention to the disease

In its most recent report, published on June 3, UNAIDS urges world governments to adopt a “bold political declaration” and calls, within the framework of the High Level Meeting on AIDS of the United Nations General Assembly, generate a commitment to achieve a series of joint goals by 2025 aimed at ending the disease by 2030.

“The world cannot afford to invest less in pandemic preparedness and responses … I strongly urge the United Nations General Assembly to seize the moment and commit to taking the necessary steps to end AIDS.” said Winnie Byanyima, UNAIDS Executive Director.

In the document, the agency admits that there have been advances to control the disease, especially in reducing infections and deaths, but recognizes that these progress have been stopped in recent years and more with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Covid-19 has demonstrated the fragility of progress in health and development in recent decades and has revealed inequalities that are evident. To keep the world moving forward to end AIDS by 2030, the global AIDS community and UNAIDS have looked through the lens of inequalities to develop an ambitious and achievable strategy with new targets to meet by 2025. End the Inequalities demands responses to HIV that can reach populations that are currently being left behind, ”reads part of the document.

Regarding new infections, by 2020 there are 1.5 million new HIV infections, which means a reduction of 30% compared to 2010 when 2.1 million infections were registered. However, the number of infections is three times higher than the estimate provided in the plan, which was 500,000 cases.

“If the conditions are met, the goals will bring HIV services closer to 95% of the people who need them and reduce annual HIV infections to less than 370,000 infections and deaths to less than 250,000 by 2025. This will require an annual investment of US $ 29 billion by 2025. Each additional investment of US $ 1 in the implementation of the global AIDS strategy will mean a return of more than US $ 7 in health benefits, ”adds part of the document.

Greater access to treatments, improves expectations for the coming years

One of the difficulties that governments and patients of the disease have faced in controlling the HIV pandemic is related to the high cost of medicines. However, the report presented reveals that the number of people with access to antiretrovirals increased, from 560,000 (one in 40) at the beginning of this century to 27.4 million today, that is, three-quarters of all people living with HIV (37.6 million).

For UNAIDS, increased access to these treatments has saved 18 million lives in the last 20 years.

Regarding the seropositive number, those people who present antibodies in the blood serum, a good part is found in Africa with 25.3 million people. In that region, the number of AIDS-related deaths stands at 460,000, according to reports from 2020.

Africa is followed by Asia, with 5.7 million HIV positive people and 140,000 deaths, while in Latin America around 2.1 million people live with the HIV virus, where 1.4 million of them have access to treatment, and 32,000 people died from illnesses stemming from the virus in 2020.

