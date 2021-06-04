Aids | The UN believes that AIDS will be overcome by 2030

Last year, there were about 37.6 million HIV-positive people in the world.

Hi-virus caused by AIDS, it is possible to get rid of by 2030, the UN estimates.

According to the UN AIDS program, the number of deaths from HIV-related immunodeficiency could fall by as much as 90 percent in the current decade in at least 40 countries.

Last year, there were about 37.6 million HIV-positive people in the world. According to the UN, infection-related deaths have been reduced by effective and affordable drug treatment in particular. About 27.4 million people were infected with medication last year.

Of deaths however, the number of new infections decreases more slowly. There were about 1.5 million new HIV infections worldwide last year, compared to 2.1 million in 2010.

In sub-Saharan Africa, for example, AIDS-related diseases are the leading cause of death for women aged 15-49. In the same area, especially in the young infected group, the proportion of women is high.

In Finland, 136 new HIV infections were diagnosed last year, says the National Institute for Health and Welfare THL.

UN Unaids Director of the AIDS Program Winnie Byanyiman according to the administrations of different countries in particular. They must guarantee people equal access to care.

“If governments manage to bring the most at-risk groups of people under treatment, we can have AIDS defeated by 2030,” Byanyima said at a news conference.

He said he was “cautiously optimistic” that the goal would actually be achieved.

For example, the new goals of the UN AIDS program are to reduce the annual number of new infections to less than 370,000 by 2025 and to bring 95% of those in need to treatment.

Byanyiman according to the HIV virus should be treated with the same political will as stopping the coronavirus. In general, the coronavirus crisis has put a strain on health services to the extreme, especially in poorer countries. In some of them, AIDS is also a major problem. According to Byanyima, various movement restrictions and blocking measures have also made it more difficult to access treatment.

Immune Deficiency Syndrome AIDS was first diagnosed as a disease 40 years ago in the early 1980s.

AIDS is caused by HIV, the human immunodeficiency virus. Sexual intercourse is clearly the most common way to get HIV infection both in Finland and in the rest of the world, says the Duodecim Health Library.