Young people do not talk about HIV and AIDS, practically absent from their exchanges on social networks, as well as prevention, with very few mentions of the rapid test. While the dangerous challenge between very young ‘sex roulette’ is successful, which consists in having unprotected intercourse and whoever becomes pregnant loses. This is the picture that emerges from a research by SocialCom which, with the help of the SocialData platform, carried out an analysis of the conversations on the subject for Anlaids Lazio in the last 12 months. The research was presented yesterday evening at the Baths of Diocletian, in Rome, during the Anlaids Charity Dinner – an event hosted by the president of Anlaids Lazio and CEO of Urban Vision, Gianluca De Marchi – an occasion for the launch of a campaign aimed precisely at younger groups and a fundraiser.

The study compared HIV/AIDS mentions and interactions with other diseases and found that Covid-19 (1.9 million mentions) is still the most talked about disease, followed by cancer (757,000 mentions ) and from the flu (356,000). “Hiv/Aids has recorded a significantly lower number of mentions and interactions”, it is noted in the summary document of the analysis, which states that this figure is worrying “regarding the state of information on HIV prevention, since the ‘HIV is still often associated with prejudice, stigma and discrimination.’

The research shows that young people in the 18-34 age group tend to discuss the topic on TikTok and Instagram, while older age groups prefer platforms such as Twitter and Facebook.

In the most popular social networks among young people, such as Instagram and TikTok, HIV/Aids does not seem to be a trending topic. Overall, the general sentiment in discussions is more negative (54%) than positive (33%). The prevailing emotions are worry, fear, disapproval, but also compassion and support. The most used words in conversations indicate a strong interest in understanding the disease, its effects and research progress. Discussions also cover the effectiveness of existing treatments, the search for new therapies, prevention through vaccines and the experiences of people living with HIV, including the social and personal problems they face.

In the study there are also two focuses: on ‘sex roulette’, the dangerous challenge spreading on social networks, and on the rapid test for HIV. While in the first case there are over 250,000 interactions (comments, shares, reactions to posts), in the second, the flow is really small (only 4.7,000 mentions), demonstrating the fact that there is little knowledge of the tools that the community offers available to prevent difficult evolution of the infection.

“These data demonstrate that the Internet is an extraordinary tool for sociological and social analysis”, comments Luca Ferlaino, founder of SocialCom. “Today we can not only anticipate and photograph people’s trends, opinions and concerns, but contribute in some way to creating a common strategy to solve relevant problems and prevent the evolution of socially dangerous phenomena, such as the Sex roulette challenge, through ad hoc information campaigns, targeted on reference audiences”.