Paris. A very serious form of mpox, a disease formerly known as “monkey pox”, has been detected in AIDS patients, according to a study published Tuesday.

“A severe and necrotizing form of mpox (could) become an AIDS-defining illness,” say the authors of this study published in Lancet.

Mpox, which spread around the world in 2022 before reducing its spread, mainly affected men who have homosexual relationships.

In this population there is a larger proportion of people infected with HIV, the virus that in its most advanced stage triggers AIDS, affecting the patient’s immunity and making him vulnerable to other diseases.

The researchers were interested in the particular risks posed by mpox in patients already infected with HIV and analyzed the cases of about 400 people who were both infected with HIV and mpox.

In this way they identified a very serious form of the disease, which they described as “fulminant mpox”.

This form, which is concentrated in patients with advanced HIV infection, causes massive necrosis of the skin, genitals, and lungs.

Of the patients examined, 27 died. All of them had exceeded the generally accepted threshold for speaking of AIDS: less than 200 CD4 T lymphocytes per mm3 of blood.

These deaths represent a large part of the hundreds of deaths registered in the framework of the mpox epidemic, among several tens of thousands of cases.

For the researchers, these conclusions should prompt the health authorities to seek as a priority to vaccinate people affected by HIV against mpox.

They asked to add this severe form of mpox to the list of characteristic diseases of AIDS.

The list includes about fifteen pathologies considered specifically dangerous in case of advanced HIV infection.