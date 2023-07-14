Report describes path to achieve goal; Brazil still faces difficulties, especially due to inequalities

A report released on Thursday (July 13) by Unaids (Joint United Nations Program on HIV/Aids) shows that the end of AIDS is a political and financial choice of the countries that are following this path and are obtaining extraordinary results, which could lead to the end of the AIDS pandemic by 2030.

The report The Path that puts an end to AIDS presents data and case studies on the current situation of the disease in the world and the ways to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030, as part of the Sustainable Development Goals.

According to the entity, this objective will also help the world to be prepared to face future pandemics and to advance in the progress towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

UNAIDS encourages the world to achieve its shared vision of zero new HIV infections, zero discrimination and zero AIDS-related deaths. The program works in collaboration with global and national partners to fight the disease.

Goal

Countries such as Botswana, Eswatini, Rwanda, United Republic of Tanzania and Zimbabwe have already achieved the targets. This means that, in these countries, 95% of people living with HIV know their status serological; 95% of people who know they are living with HIV are on life-saving antiretroviral treatment; and 95% of people on treatment are virally suppressed.

Another 16 nations, 8 in sub-Saharan Africa – the region that accounts for 65% of all people living with HIV – are also close to reaching these targets.

Brazil

Brazil, in turn, is also on the way, with its targets around 88-83-95. But the country still faces obstacles, caused mainly by inequalities, which prevent vulnerable people and groups from having full access to life-saving HIV prevention and treatment resources.

In the view of the Official of Equality and Rights of Unaids Brazil, Ariadne Ribeiro Ferreira, the movement in municipal and state legislative houses and in the National Congress to present criminalizing and punitive legislation that directly affect the LGBTQIA+ community, especially trans people, can increase stigma.

“This movement adds to the inequalities, increasing the stigma and discrimination of certain populations and can contribute to prevent Brazil from reaching the goals of ending AIDS by 2030”, says Ariadne.

Leaderships

“The end of AIDS is an opportunity for today’s leaders to leave an extraordinarily powerful legacy for the future”, says UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima.

“These leaders may be remembered by future generations as those who ended the world’s deadliest pandemic. They can save millions of lives and protect the health of all people.” adds.

The report highlights that HIV responses are successful when based on political leadership with actions such as:

respect science, data and evidence;

address inequalities that impede progress in responding to HIV and other pandemics;

strengthening communities and civil society organizations in their vital role in the response;

and ensure sufficient and sustainable funding.

Investments

The UNAIDS report also shows that progress towards ending AIDS has been strongest in countries and regions with the greatest financial investment.

In eastern and southern Africa, for example, new HIV infections have been reduced by 57% since 2010 and the number of people on antiretroviral treatment has tripled, from 7.7 million in 2010 to 29.8 million in 2022.

With support and investment in fighting AIDS in children, 82% of pregnant and breastfeeding women living with HIV worldwide had access to antiretroviral treatment in 2022, compared to 46% in 2010, leading to a reduction of 58% in new HIV infections in children from 2010 to 2022, the lowest number since the 1980s.

legal milestones

According to the report, strengthening progress in the response to HIV involves ensuring that legal and policy frameworks do not compromise human rights, but protect them. Several countries repealed harmful laws in 2022 and 2023, including Antigua and Barbuda, the Cook Islands, Barbados, Saint Kitts and Nevis and Singapore that criminalized same-sex sex.

Financing

Funding for HIV also declined in 2022, both from international and domestic sources, returning to the same level as in 2013. Resources totaled $20.8 billion in 2022, far short of the $29.3 billion needed by 2025, it says. the document.

The report exposes, however, that there is now an opportunity to end AIDS as political will is stimulated through investments in a sustainable response to HIV.

These resources should be focused on what matters most, reinforces Unaids: integration of health systems, non-discriminatory laws, gender equality and strengthening of community assistance and support networks.

“The facts and figures shared in this report do not show that the world is already on the right track, but they clearly indicate that we can get there. The way forward is very clear.” says UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima.

With information from Brazil Agency.