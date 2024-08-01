Drug against HIV, a scientist’s research on more than 2 thousand African women. The drug works in 100% of cases, but the research world wants more certainty

Tests conducted in Africa on a pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) against HIV has had a 100 percent successful. This result was presented by the South African researcher Linda Gail Becker at the AIDS 2024 conference, as reported by the magazine Science. Bekker explained to the audience that among the more than 2000 women African women who had received a six-monthly injection of the antiviral drug lenacapvir as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), none of them contracted HIV. Some see the result as a turning point. As Chris Beyreran epidemiologist who directs the Duke Global Health Institute: “Imagine if you had a vaccine that was 100 percent effective in cisgender women and you needed a booster every 6 months. You would say, ‘That’s it, we finally have a tool that can put an end to this epidemic‘”.

The drug’s manufacturer, Gilead Sciences, presented the trial’s main results in a press release in June, but some researchers reserved judgment until they saw more detailsfor example on side effects and study methodology. full resultsdescribed by Bekker and also published on The New England of Journal of Medicine“they were better than anyone had hoped for,” he says. Vincent KioiNairobi-based vaccine researcher Iavi. Scientists still want to know whether the results of a second efficacy study in the United States and six other countries, in men who have sex with men, are as promising. Data from that one are expected later this year or early 2025.

It is not clear how quickly the drug will be available approved by regulatory bodies and producedhow much it will cost, especially in low- and middle-income countries, and how quickly the virus will develop resistance. In any case, the results provide the hope at a crucial moment. The new HIV infections have dropped from more than 2 million globally in 2010 to 1.3 million last year. But a report released last week by the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) shows that progress has stalled and the world looks set to miss its target of just 370,000 infections by 2025.