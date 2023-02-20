New case of recovery from HIV after a stem cell transplant. It is a 53-year-old patient from Dusseldorf, Germany, who underwent a bone marrow transplant to treat leukemia, which developed together with his HIV infection. The man, after 4 years without taking antiretroviral drugs, had no relapses. And he joins other patients who have had the same journey. Two other famous cases, one in Berlin and one in London.

In detail, for the Dusseldorf patient more than 10 years have passed since the transplant and 4 since the end of antiretroviral therapies, and the man is in good health, the researchers report. His case has earned the pages of ‘Nature Medicine’ and the news has bounced on various international media. The team, led by doctors at the University Hospital of Dusseldorf, now hope that the information obtained could help further studies of HIV treatments, to help patients overcome infections without the need for this type of strenuous surgery in the future.

The Dusseldorf patient was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia 6 months after starting HIV therapy, and underwent a stem cell transplant in 2013. Then, in 2018, after constant planning and monitoring by doctors, the HIV antiviral therapy, which until then had ensured control of residual HIV, was stopped.

One of the authors of the study, Bjorn-Erik Ole Jensen, according to reports from ‘Sky news’ online, explained that it is now possible “to confirm that HIV replication can be prevented on a sustainable basis by combining two key methods. On the one hand, we have the extensive depletion of the viral reservoir in the immune cells and, on the other hand, the transfer of HIV resistance from the donor’s immune system to the recipient, so that the virus has no chance to spread again.”

“Now – he added – more research is needed on how this can be made possible outside the narrow set of conditions that we have described”.