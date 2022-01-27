AIDS, Iavi-Moderna: human tests of the mRna vaccine against HIV are underway. The Phase 1 study in four locations in the United States

The race againstAIDS it could finally be close to the finish line. In fact, the phases of experimentation on a man have started HIV vaccine to Rna messenger, the same technology as the Pfizer and Moderna anti-Covid vaccines. The announcement was made by Moderna herself: the Phase 1 study on mRNA-1644, the vaccine candidate, is sponsored by Iavi (International Aids Vaccine Initiative) and takes place in four locations in the United States.

For the initial testing phase (phase 1) they were recruited 56 HIV-negative and healthy adult volunteers. 48 participants will receive one or two doses of mRNA-1644, 32 of them will receive the mRNA-1644v2-Core boost. Eight other volunteers will receive the immunogenic booster only.

Immune responses of participants to vaccine candidates will be examined in molecular detail to assess whether response goals have been met. To be safe, participants will be monitored for six months after the last vaccination.

The phase 1 trial will aim to evaluate the safety of the vaccine and its ability to induce an immune response. The end of this phase is scheduled for spring 2023.

READ ALSO: