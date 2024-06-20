“Summer is the season with the greatest risk of HIV infection. This is why it is a good idea to take precautions to reduce the chances of transmitting the virus.” Massimo Andreoni, scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit), told Adnkronos during the “PrEP and Innovation” press conference which was held as part of the 16th edition of Icar – Italian conference on Aids and antiviral research, underway in Rome at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart.

“With holidays, occasional sexual relations also increase, often unprotected, which in turn increases the risk of contagion – underlines Andreoni – The first thing to do before leaving is a ‘stock’ of condoms”. The condom is “the only tool that allows us to prevent not only HIV, but also other sexually transmitted diseases” recalls Antonella Cingolani, Icar co-president.

Furthermore, it is recommended to take an HIV test “before going on holiday to make sure you do not have the virus and therefore cannot transmit it to sexual partners” warns Andreoni. “You can also resort to Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), an oral treatment that can be taken every day or as needed and which protects against HIV – underlines Cingolani. Upon returning from holidays it is advisable to repeat the HIV test to make sure you have not been infected, HIV never goes on holiday” concludes Andreoni.