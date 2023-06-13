“Pre-exposure treatment reimbursement is a revolution for people. Thanks to Prep, in fact, all those who wish to experience risk factors can do so by protecting themselves with a therapy that is totally effective, creating a barrier against acquiring HIV infection”. So Bruno Marchini, president of the National Association for the fight against AIDS (Anlaids Onlus) on the sidelines of the press conference on the recent approval by the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) – at the request of Mylan Pharmaceuticals Limited, part of the Viatris group – of the reimbursement of treatment for pre -prep, emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil, for HIV-negative people, in combination with other safer sex practices, to reduce the risk of infection.

Anlaids is the first Italian association created to stop the spread of the HIV and AIDS viruses. Present throughout the national territory with 13 offices in 10 regions – it was recalled during the event – it works to raise awareness of HIV and sexually transmitted infections, to carry out prevention, especially among the new generations, to make HIV tests accessible free of charge and to disseminate correct information capable of breaking down stigma. “We – continues Marchini – have always supported every tool that could help stop the spread of the infection. Pre-exposure prophylaxis goes in this direction and for us it is one more tool to win the fight against the spread of the virus”.

Today those living with HIV, thanks to effective therapies, do not transmit the virus. “The situation in Italy seems to be quite good – concludes Marchini – the therapies seem to control the infection well. However, there is an undeclared population that should be investigated and, to do so, communication and information are needed”.