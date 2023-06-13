Pre-exposure prophylaxis (Prep) “is a strategy to prevent infection” with HIV “and the pharmacological act represents one of the most important points. The Prep, however, is not made only by the pharmacological approach: it is information, education, strategy and communication. The Prep is a set of strategies that must lead to the reduction of new infections Andrea Gori, director of infectious diseases at the Luigi Sacco hospital in Milan and president of the Lombard section of Anlaids, said this on the sidelines of the press conference organized by the Viatris group on the issues of reimbursement, recently authorized by Aifa, of the Prep – based on emtricitabine/tenofovir disoproxil – in HIV negative people at risk of infection.

“The reimbursement of pre-exposure prophylaxis – underlines Gori – is the completion of a project that has lasted for a long time. With reimbursement we are ready to spread this project on a large scale, reaching all those who need it. If correctly taken, the Prep – he concludes – avoids the contagion of the virus in practically 100% of cases”.