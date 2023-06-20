Today marks 36 years since the activation of the ‘Aids toll-free telephone and sexually transmitted infections’ (TV Aids and Ist) 800.861.061. Located within the Psycho-Socio-Behavioral Research Operational Unit, Communication, Training of the Infectious Diseases Department of the Higher Institute of Health, the toll-free number provides, from Monday to Friday from 13 to 18, anonymously and free of charge, a personalized intervention, based on solid scientific foundations for all the people involved in the Service. On Mondays and Thursdays, a legal consultant is also present, committed to providing indications for the protection of rights, and promoting the overcoming of all forms of discrimination and stigma linked to HIV, AIDS and other STIs.

For those aged 36, the telephone counseling activity extends from 9 to 19 and the legal consultant will be present in the afternoon. “Over the years, the AIDS and STI toll-free telephone” has unceasingly implemented a rigorous primary and secondary prevention intervention for HIV, AIDS and STI, also responding to new information needs, such as those that emerged following the health emergency from Covid-19 and, starting from the summer of 2022, from the spread of Mpox “, underlines the Ministry of Health on its website.