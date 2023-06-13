“I believe that the reimbursement of the Prep can have a positive impact. First of all, the offer of therapy to prevent HIV infection from the National Health Service, free to citizens, will allow us to avoid infections and contain the spread of the virus, especially in sections of the population at risk, with a positive impact in terms of public health.Furthermore, the impact in economic terms of pre-exposure prophylaxis compared to the treatment of an HIV positive person is decidedly lower, also allowing savings for the benefit of public health”. Thus Stefano Vella, professor of Global Health, Catholic University (UCSC) of Rome, speaking this morning in Milan at a meeting with the press entitled ‘A new era in HIV prevention: the reimbursement of Prep, a historic step forward in the fight against the infection promoted by Viatris Italia.

40 years after the identification of the HIV virus – explains a company note – a great step forward has recently been taken in terms of prevention, with the approval by the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) – upon request from Mylan Pharmaceuticals Limited , part of the Viatris group – of the reimbursement of treatment for pre-exposure prophylaxis (Prep) of HIV negative people. The medicine, based on emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil, is indicated in combination of safe sex practices to reduce the risk of infection. In Italy, HIV still represents a significant public health problem today, as evidenced by the 1,770 new diagnoses per year in 2021, equal to 3 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants (ISS data). Added to this is the alarming figure relating to undeclared cases, with a growing share since 2015 of people who are diagnosed as HIV-positive late.

“Since 1983, the year of the first identification of the virus, we have made countless steps forward in the HIV field and the reimbursement of Prepras represents the most recent step of this path – comments Andrea Antinori, Director of the UOC Viral Immunodeficiencies at the INMI Spallanzani in Rome – The efficacy of Prep has long been confirmed: if we look at the Australian model, the incidence of HIV observed in a three-year period was 92% lower than the incidence predicted in the absence of Prep (at least 20 per 1,000 person-years ). It is estimated that, with 100% adherence, the incidence drops to zero in at least 5,000 people/year”.

Today HIV – reads the note – is comparable to a chronic disease. Antiretroviral therapies, in fact, if taken regularly, make the viraemia no longer detectable in the blood, as also summarized in the scientific evidence U=U, Undetectable=Untransmittable, (Non detectable = Not transmissible). However, there are still no treatments capable of eradicating the virus and many people only discover late that they have been infected, in the meantime risking spreading the infection. “For this reason – adds Andrea Gori, Infectious Diseases Department, Sacco hospital, University of Milan and president of Anlaids Lombarda – it is even more important to have a weapon like Prep reimbursed to help us contain the spread of HIV in the most fragile population groups with risk behaviors, but also of other sexually transmitted diseases, since those who take Prep are followed by the infectious disease specialist and must undergo periodic screenings that allow them to be identified early “.

In this context, however, we must not forget the importance of other measures to protect everyone’s sexual health. “Tests to diagnose HIV, the condom, the Prep – recalls Gori – are all tools for preventing the spread of the HIV virus, not alternative to each other, to be made known especially to young people: at school or in the family Hiv is being discussed, it is a subject that is talked about secretly or in whispers, which is still very scary, while our priority must precisely be an aware sexual education of the youngest”.

In the path towards greater accessibility of treatments and awareness among the population, associations have always played a front-line role. “Over the years, research has done a lot with regard to the HIV virus and AIDS – underlines Bruno Marchini, president of Anlaids Onlus – National Association for the Fight against AIDS – Today, HIV positivity, from a point of clinically, it is controllable. The biggest mistake you can make, though, is thinking about this infection as a problem of the past. Precisely for this – he continues – we continue to disseminate the importance of correct information on prevention, of testing as a routine, of access to and adherence to effective pharmacological treatment, always putting the person at the centre. In fact, HIV is transversal in terms of gender, age and sexual orientation.

“It is important to be aware that this success does not represent an arrival point – comments Sandro Mattioli, Plus – Italian Network of HIV-positive Lgbt+ people, aps president – This important milestone requires us to continue working both against the stigma – because the fear of social prejudice still keeps many people away from the test – both to expand access to the drug compared to the current distribution and the prescription of the drug for Prep, there is still much to be done!As an association – he adds – we are committed to spreading the news of the reimbursement of the Prep, clearly transmitting the message that the different forms of prevention must be used in combination if we really want to create what the WHO calls ‘a generation without AIDS’.We continue to look forward to new steps forward in research, in this field”.

“Viatris is strongly committed – recalls Laura Borgna, Hospital Care Business Unit and Policy & Market Access Director of Viatris Italia – to obtain the reimbursement of the Prep in Italy, to offer fair access to this effective tool for combating and preventing HIV also to the sections of the population most exposed to risk and most vulnerable from a social and economic point of view.In line with what is expressed in the National Plan of Interventions against HIV and AIDS (Pnaids) – he continues – we have worked alongside everyone the actors involved: from institutions to clinicians, from associations to scientific societies.We believe that the reimbursement of the Prep is an important step to help achieve the UN goal of defeating the AIDS epidemic by 2030 – concludes Borgna – for a generation free from AIDS”.