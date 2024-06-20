One year after the reimbursement of Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), which allows you to avoid infection, the oral form currently available presents different critical issues: the few reference centers, the limited provision in the area, the risks linked to adherence and to stigma. A first step would be to increase the presence and homogeneous distribution of community-based checkpoints, centers managed by associations, in collaboration with municipalities and local health facilities, dedicated to the prevention of HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases. This is one of the challenges that emerged at the “PrEP and Innovation” press conference which was held as part of the 16th edition of Icar – Italian conference on aids and antiviral research, underway in Rome at the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore.

“There are about ten or so community-based checkpoints in Italy, mainly concentrated in some cities and regions – states Antonella Cingolani, Icar co-president – Increasing the presence of checkpoints means being able to reach a wider segment of the population who can benefit benefit of PrEP. On the one hand, PrEP must be demedicalized, considering the fact that it is aimed at healthy people, focusing on checkpoints; on the other hand, infectious disease specialists should be included in the same checkpoints, whose role is certainly fundamental”. Daniele Calzavara, coordinator of Milan Check Point, agrees. The community-based checkpoints are something more and are not in contrast with hospital centers,” he clarifies. “They are the territorial response to reach more people and for this reason they must be encouraged and supported, even economically, and not only in the big cities”, he adds. We therefore need to make a further leap compared to the sole approval of PrEP in Italy.

“Due to the accumulated delay and the obstacles that remain in accessing PrEP, we are still very far from the standards of other European countries” underlines Cingolani. “Currently there are still problems of different types – comments Massimo Farinella, Icar co-president – First of all, the costs of monitoring, visits and controls contextual to PrEP persist; then there is a problem of adherence, stigma and poor involvement of the territory, given which is only accessible in hospital pharmacies. Therefore, with Long Acting PrEP – he concludes – some of these gaps could be filled, thus completing the offer of a preventive strategy to combat the spread of HIV as already approved at European level”.