They discovered that they had contracted the HIV virus when they already had AIDS or were close to this stage. Knowing this early allows you to immediately access treatment and have a life similar to those who don’t have HIV. 1 December World AIDS Day: ISS toll-free telephone (9am-7pm); free tests offered by associations

They are still in our country too many, and increasing, diagnoses of

HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) made late. According to data from the Istituto Superiore di Sanit, in 84 percent of cases the virus is infected t

transmits through unprotected sexual intercourse from a condom. ANDyet the infection is preventable as well as, in case of contagion, It is possible to find out early by doing the HIV test if you have engaged in risky behaviorso from

start immediately

antiretroviral therapies. Today che discovers that he has contracted the infection can have one similar life perspective to those who do not have HIV.

Hence the importance of being informed, as is reiterated once again on the occasion of World AIDS Day, which occurs on December 1st. Various initiatives organized in numerous Italian squares also with the distribution of free self-tests. The Aids hotline and sexually transmitted infections of the Istituto Superiore di Sanit – free and anonymous telephone counseling service – active from 9am to 7pm.

New diagnoses: in 6 out of 10 cases the disease is already in an advanced stage Every day around five people contract HIV. After more than a decade of constantly decreasing trends, in the two years after the pandemic (2021 and 2022) a new increase in HIV incidencenotes the Istituto Superiore di Sanit in Relationship published on the occasion of the world day.

In 2022 the new diagnoses of HIV infection there were 1,888 (in 2021 there were 1,770), equal to an incidence of 3.2 new diagnoses per 100 thousand residents, however lower than the average (5.1) of other European Union countries. See also Cancer of the appendix, the symptoms of the rare carcinoma to watch out for

How contagion occurs Even in 2022, as has been the case for several years, the higher number of diagnoses attributable to sexual transmission: well the84 percent

.

Furthermore, the Institute’s Report reports, almost six out of ten people who discovered in 2022 that they had contracted the HIV virus they were

in an advanced stage of the diseasethat is, with one seriously compromised immune situation or, even, they already had AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome).

This delay in diagnosis, however, as ISS experts point out, affects the effectiveness of antiretroviral therapy which is lower and, moreover, increases the probability of transmitting HIV without being aware of itas adequate protection is not used.

U=U campaign a unacceptable data since for years science has provided us with therapeutic tools capable of making the virus non-transmissible and of ensuring that people with HIV have life prospects in line with the general population, say ten associations involved in the fight against HIV in Italy – ANLAIDS, Arcigay, ASA Milan, CICA, Mario Mieli Homosexual Culture Club, LILA, Milan Check Point, Nadir, NPS Italia, PLUS -, who on the occasion of World Day ask to reopen the public debate in Italy on HIV. And they relaunch it U=U campaign can’t go wronga formula adopted throughout the world which translates into immediate language what scientific evidence has demonstrated: people who live with HIV and have achieved c

viral arica undetectable thanks to one antiretroviral therapy effective

they cannot transmit the virusnot even through unprotected sexual intercourse

.

How HIV is transmitted HIV it can be transmitted only through biological fluids – blood and its derivatives, semen and vaginal secretions, breast milk – of an HIV-positive person who is unaware or who is not on effective antiretroviral therapy.

The transmission routes are therefore:

• sexual, through hetero or homosexual relationships not protected by an effective prevention method such as condoms; However, coitus interruptus, the use of the contraceptive pill, the diaphragm, the vaginal ring and the spiral do not protect against infection;

• blood: exchanging needles or sharing tools for the use of psychoactive substances; transfusions of contaminated blood (today it is extremely unlikely to contract HIV infection through a transfusion as blood units are subjected to mandatory screening with the consequent elimination of those tested positive for HIV);

•vertical: from HIV-positive mother to newborn during pregnancy, at the time of birth and, more rarely, through breastfeeding. See also Emilia Romagna flood, "high health risk: evacuate residents" How HIV is not transmitted HIV it is not transmitted through saliva, tears, handshakes, urine, mosquito bites, nor sharing the same dishes, nor frequenting bathrooms, gyms, swimming pools and other places of social life (work, schools, means of transport, restaurants), nor with caresses and you kiss.

It is not transmitted through the instruments used by the dentist, as they are sterilized or disposable.

How to prevent risky behavior L’correct use of condoms protects against HIV infection: it should be worn at the beginning of sexual intercourse and kept for the entire duration, until the end.

For avoid blood transmission of the infection do not use common syringes and needles, and make sure that the needles used for injections, piercings and tattoos are disposable.

What to do in case of risky behavior: the test If you had a risky behavior you can do it HIV test, which is the only way to detect the infection in the period in which the virus does not give symptoms (even for many years). The test, free and anonymous, can be carried out in healthcare facilities (in many cases even without a medical prescription).

Data from the Istituto Superiore di Sanit indicate that the ability to take the test decreases following unprotected sexual contact, while tests performed increase because HIV-related symptoms are already present in people who are therefore infected several years earlier.

Antiretroviral therapies There is no cure that permanently eliminates the virus from the body, but… antiretroviral therapies used to treat HIV infection they block the reproduction of the virus in cells, significantly reducing the amount of virus circulating in the body so as not to damage the immune system. They therefore allow HIV-positive people to live well and have a similar life perspective to those who do not have HIV.

See also Schillaci, 'Pink October begins for breast cancer prevention'

ISS toll-free number (anonymous and free) On the occasion of the World Day to Fight AIDS, the experts of Aids toll-free telephone and Sexually Transmitted Infections of the Istituto Superiore di Sanit, 800 861061, offer telephone advice and information on where to take the HIV test, from 9am to 7pm (during the year the service is active until 6pm, from Monday to Friday). In the afternoon the legal expert will be available.

From January to November 2023 the experts responded to over eight thousand calls. Many have asked for information on the modes of transmission of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections and on clinical diagnostic tests.

There still remains a share, equal to 7.8 percent of phone calls, from which a critical aspect emerges related to misinformation still widespread around HIV infection and AIDS especially in relation to HIV transmission mode.

Initiatives (and distribution of free self-tests) For all weekend on December 1st, the volunteers of the LILA association will be in squares, universities, schools, in their own offices to do prevention, listen, inform on the advantages offered by therapies, to promote and offer tests (here initiatives).

It will be there too free distribution of HIV self test OraQuickan easy-to-use self-test, to also make this diagnosis opportunity known ( here dates and places).

