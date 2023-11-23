40% of people living with HIV learn of the infection by chance and as many as 2 out of 10 postpone communication, mainly due to fear of judgment and marginalisation. These are some of the data from the survey carried out by Elma Research on 500 patients presented today in Milan on the occasion of the launch of ‘HIV. We’ll talk about it?’, the awareness campaign that reminds us of the first step towards breaking down stigma and prejudice and helping people live better and with greater serenity. The initiative, promoted on the occasion of World AIDS Day which is celebrated every year on December 1stAnd supported by Gilead Sciences under the patronage of 16 Italian patient associations, the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit) and the Italian Conference on Aids and Antiviral Research (Icar).

Through the voice of those living with HIV – explains a note – the campaign focuses on the aspects of life that can be improved, to become aware of them and start tackling them starting from a simple question to ask your doctor: let’s talk about it ? Psychological aspects, relationships with others, dialogue with the doctor and correct treatment are the elements of the initiative which aims to offer, through the stories of those living with HIV, food for thought on their condition and useful information for improving it.

“Considering that 95% of people communicate the infection but do so in a very partial way, often excluding family and friends – he states Gabriella d’Ettorre, of the Department of Public Health and Infectious Diseases of the Sapienza University of Rome – it is clear that there is still a strong component of stigma and ‘self-stigma’ that weighs on the lives of people who discover that they are HIV-positive to the virus, with a load that negatively impacts their quality of life and psychological well-being. An open dialogue with your doctor, but also the support of patient associations – he continues – represents a crucial point in addressing and resolving these problems. How crucial it is to continue or, even better, return to talking about HIV, so that those who discover the infection do not feel ‘left aside’ or exclude themselves on an emotional, social or relational level. Furthermore, going back to talking about it is important to promote access to voluntary testing, especially in those with risky behaviours, in order to encourage early diagnosis of the infection.”

According to the latest data published by AIDS Operations Center (Coa), instead, in almost 60% of cases the infection is discovered at an advanced stage, which can compromise the effectiveness of therapies which – if taken early – allow a good quality of life. “The fight against HIV – he explains Andrea Gori of the Infectious Diseases Department at the Sacco hospital, University of Milan and president of Anlaids Lombardia – can in fact count on effective therapeutic strategies, capable of eliminating the viral load, especially if taken as early as possible compared to the moment of infection”.

“L’However, adherence to therapy remains the key point, although – as emerges from the survey – approximately 30% of patients are unable to comply with it. Adhering to the therapy means drastically reducing the probability of the appearance of mutations of the virus that can cause resistance to anti-HIV drugs, i.e. a reduced or absent capacity for the effectiveness of the therapy itself. Not only. Those who follow the therapeutic indications – adds Gori – also protect others, since by eliminating the replication of the virus they do not transmit the infection and are no longer contagious. A revolutionary and at the same time very simple concept which translates into U=U (Undetectable꞊Untransmittable) or ‘I am treated, not infected'”.

It is for this reason – the note continues – that dialogue with the specialist is fundamental to promote awareness of how adherence to therapy can substantially improve the quality of life, also in terms of psychological disorders.

“That of mental health and psychological well-being more generally – remember Alessandro Lazzaro of the Department of Public Health and Infectious Diseases, Sapienza University of Rome – it is a very important aspect that is not always given the right attention. There are numerous people with HIV at risk of depression or who have disorders such as insomnia, anxiety, depression which can have a significant impact on their quality of life. The causes can be different: social stigma, unfortunately still strongly present, is one of the main ones. But behind some of these disorders – he continues – there may be a biological cause, linked to the effects of the virus or of the antiretroviral therapy itself. In this context, doctor-patient dialogue has a crucial role in raising awareness and addressing these problems, not only from the point of view of therapeutic choices, but also to direct those who need it towards an integrated multidisciplinary path”.

Countryside – concludes the note – it is not only aimed at people living with HIV, but intends to fuel dialogue and respond to doubts and questions from the general population. A goal that will be achieved thanks also to a series of influencers who will involve their communities by raising their awareness of the importance of talking about HIV and breaking down the barriers of prejudice, dictated by lack of knowledge and lack of understanding. The influencers’ Instagram profiles will be populated by cards with campaign messages that launch a very simple challenge: ‘shall we talk about it?’. Further information on hivneparliamo.it.