Aide to the President of the Russian Federation Maxim Oreshkin was diagnosed with a coronavirus infection. This was announced by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at a meeting on the socio-economic development of Kuzbass, reports TASS…

“Unfortunately, he fell ill with coronavirus,” Mishustin said and added that he wished him good health.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to high-ranking officials for their work in preparing a program for the socio-economic development of the region. He noted that Oreshkin “worked very hard to make this program happen.”

We will remind, today Mishustin arrived on a working visit to Kemerovo. Earlier at the meeting, the head of the Cabinet called for securing long-term contracts for the supply of coal to the east.