Kazakhstan’s Richest Rentier Suleimenova Renounces Russian Citizenship

Aidan Suleimenova, one of the richest women in Kazakhstan, has renounced her Russian citizenship. The corresponding decree was signed on July 11 by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the document, she herself filed an application to renounce her Russian passport.

Aidan Suleimenova is the daughter of the first Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Tuleutai Suleimenov and the wife of Kazakh businessman Daniyar Abulgazin. She graduated from the Moscow Pirogov Medical Institute and worked as a general practitioner for several years, after which she became an entrepreneur and began to deal with bank deposits.

Photo: Gleb Shchelkunov / Kommersant

Suleimenova is the richest female rentier in Kazakhstan

At the end of 2023, she took eighth place in the ranking of the most successful rentier Kazakhstan with an estimated revenue of 4.3 billion tenge.

By data Forbes Kazakhstan, Suleimenova is the owner of 50 percent in JSC Keruen City Astana. Thus, she manages the shopping centers Keruen City, Talan Gallery and Keruen in Astana, Keruen City in Aktobe, as well as Baizaar in Atyrau. The total commercial area is 26.2 thousand square meters.

Also in 2007, the businesswoman founded a charitable foundation, of which she holds the post of president. The organization helps preschools and schools, orphanages, children’s hospitals, sanatoriums and clinics.

Earlier, information emerged about the involvement of Suleimenova’s husband in the fire on the island in Greece

In late June, the Greek prosecutor’s office accused eight Kazakh citizens of setting fire to a forest on the island of Hydra. According to investigators, eight adult Kazakhs and two minors were the culprits of the fire on June 22 – they launched pyrotechnics from the yacht “Persefoni-1”, which caused the fire in the pine forest. As evidence, law enforcement officers pointed to the remains of fireworks found in the bay.

According to media reports, businessman Daniyar Abulgazin was among the accused Kazakhs. He later commented on the situation and denied the “misleading” reports that mentioned his name.

Related materials:

“To be clear, I chartered the yacht Persephone 1 from midday on June 15 to 12:00 on June 22 to organize a cruise for myself and my guests around the Greek islands. Before our departure from Greece, which was originally scheduled for June 22, we spoke with local authorities who did not make any claims against me or my guests in connection with this incident,” he said in an interview with the agency. CMN.KZ.

The businessman noted that he continued the trip with the guests, and already on the morning of June 21, some of them left. Abulgazin denied his involvement in the fire and also assured that his guests had not committed any offenses. He promised to cooperate with the Greek authorities in the investigation.