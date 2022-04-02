Aida Yespica confesses that she has not seen her son for more than two years and that she suffers the distance that separated her from him. In a recent interview, the showgirl reveals the reason why she can’t stand next to little Aron

Aida Yespica opens her heart and reveals during a long interview the suffering she has been experiencing for some time following the distance from her son. The beautiful showgirl loved by the public all over the world for her class and for her immense skill is facing a real dark period that she has decided to share with her fans.

The wonderful actress has more than once retraced her immense career with great self-criticism but also with satisfaction. Thanks to her extreme beauty, Aida has always been able to take on the role of protagonist in various TV programs on the small and large screen.

Despite its great success, Yespica has always put his family in the foreground, especially his own son Aron. The latter, born of love with his ex-partner Matteo Ferrari, lives in Miami with his father and has not seen his mother for more than 2 years.

A very long time that is causing a lot of suffering in the showgirl. She is the latter interviewed by Today to explain the strong malaise she is experiencing and how difficult it was to go through and overcome the period after her birth.

Aida Yespica does not see her son: “That’s why I can’t see Aron”

At first Aida Yespica he had made some statements to Diva and Donna explaining the reason why he cannot see his son after two years. In fact, the woman had stated: “The real problem is the bureaucracy. Four times they canceled it because there was a pandemic. The last time I applied for it, they told me I have to wait ”.

The same showgirl in a long interview with Today he then specified that he would hear from his son by telephone despite the great distance. “I am waiting for the visa. It’s hard. I am always present in his life, I hear him on the phone, we video call each other, but living it is different. On the phone it is complicated and anyway he is a 13 year old child, it happens that I call him and maybe he is distracted because he is busy with his games, his things “.

Immediately after the birth of her son, Aida suffered from postpartum depression. For the showgirl it was a very difficult moment: “I separated from my partner a month after giving birth and finding myself with such a small baby alone was not easy. But it was he who gave me the energy and the charge “.

“I have no remorse because it is for my son that I reacted. There were times when I cried for no reason, I had anxiety, I was short of breath. I didn’t want Aron to see me like this, even small children feel it, and luckily I gradually got out of it “ ends Aida Yespica.