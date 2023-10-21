Home page World

From: Bettina Menzel

Due to a storm, the Aida-Perla had to end its Norway cruise early. (Symbolic photo) © Martin Wagner/imago/archive image

The cruise ship Aida Perla had to start its journey home earlier than planned. A storm was brewing in the North and Baltic Seas.

Hamburg – The passengers of the cruise ship Aida Perla actually didn’t want to reach their home port in Hamburg until Friday (October 20th). But because of the predicted storm with high winds, the ship returned to Germany on Thursday (October 19th). Loud Vesselfinder.com it arrived in Hamburg in the afternoon. This saved the travelers from having to sail through the storm on the high seas.

Cruise ship Aida Perla has to start its journey home earlier

Aida usually plans the cruise trip from Hamburg in Norway’s fjords to last ten days. According to Aida, the stops are the Norwegian cities of Bergen and Hellesylt, followed by Geiranger Fjord, Andalsnes, Molde, Trondheim, Alesund, Maloy and Eidfjord. However, the cruise ship Aida Perla returned earlier on its most recent trip.

According to the route, the ship was traveling at high speed from the Norwegian city of Kristiansand towards Germany in order to arrive in Hamburg in time – and to avoid the predicted storm on the high seas.

Wind speeds of up to 100 kilometers per hour – Aida cruise ship has to shorten trip

Winds of up to ten Beaufort were expected on the North and Baltic Seas on Friday, which corresponds to speeds of around 100 kilometers per hour. The associated heavy seas would not only have been unpleasant for the passengers, but also a challenge when entering the port due to the large area exposed to wind on a cruise ship Cruise news reported.

The Aida travelers apparently had to forego most of their planned destinations, but they escaped the storm. The weather warnings were entirely justified. That’s how she judged Storm surge caused major damage in Heiligenhafen on Friday and led to evacuations and power outages.