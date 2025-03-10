The businesswoman and television collaborator Aída Nízar has filed a complaint against José Ramón Carmona, deputy of the PP in the Andalusian Parliament, for what she considers “False denunciation, slander and serious insults with advertising.”

As recorded in a complaint to which he has had access 20 minutesNízar accuses him of performing “Very very serious manifestations and accusations,” “directly affecting” to his “honor, my dignity and reputation.”

According to the complainant, in a public act in which there were “hundreds of people” the parliamentarian called him “daughter of a bitch” and accused her “of harassment”, what he would have had “A devastating social, political and professional impact”.

Nízar bases the complaint on an audio of an alleged public act, on which it is heard: “He has suffered [inaudible] and his family throughout this year. I have also suffered Aída Nízar, I still harass me the… [calla] of his mother, on the mobile. And not a step back. That does not mean that [fin del audio]”

According to the denouncing Aída Nízar the audio a third person sent it: “Michelle van Halen, treasurer of the PP, who facilitated it to me in a pendrive and, in doing so, he literally told me: ‘You are a stalker and this has been stated by Mr. Carmona’ “.

Van Halen is the administrator of the neighborhood community of Cabopino, where Nízar’s family has properties. The television and other neighbors denounced Van Halen and the president of the community for alleged irregularities in the management of the accounts and contracts of the community.

According to the complaint, the statements occurred in a “public act recorded by the party”, whose recording requests that it be recovered, as well as called to declare the possible witnesses of that act, which could have been given at the Popular Party headquarters on Mijas Day 20 approximately, at 8 pm.

Nízar has been in Judicial War against PP positions in Mijassuch as the former town of the town, Ángel Nozal, husband of Van Halen and also involved in Cabopino’s management.