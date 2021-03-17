Aída Martínez He used his social networks to share the video of the arrival of his first daughter. As is known, on the morning of Monday, March 15, the model announced the birth of the baby.

She decided to have an underwater birth. Her husband Adolfo Carrasco assisted her in the moments prior to delivery.

In her stories, the model explained the reasons for her decision. “The natural birth under water was the best decision I made in my life, I am dying to tell you everything, I am still recovering,” he wrote.

Aída Martínez and Adolfo Carrasco happy for the birth of their daughter

Aída Martínez announced last Monday the birth of his daughter. It was she herself who broke the news on her social networks.

“Thank you, God,” the influencer wrote along with a photograph with the baby and her husband. “To all the moms, don’t worry. I will tell you everything in detail. I’m recovering ”, added the motorcyclist.

Adolfo Carrasco expressed his happiness for the arrival of his little girl. He dedicated a tender message to her on Instagram.

“The happiness we feel at this moment is indescribable, it only remains to thank God for bringing our healthy Arielita into the world and thank all the friends for their messages and good vibes. I want to thank my wife Aída Martínez for giving me this gift. Thank you love, I love you! ”, The publication reads.

