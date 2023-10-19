Aida Martínez She appeared in front of the public again after her husband announced that the model had suffered a serious accident that caused her to distance herself from social networks and undergo a long recovery. Now, she influencer He decided to do a live broadcast to explain details of his health and revealed the reason why he has partially lost his sight.

What happened to Aída Martínez and why did she lose her sight?

Through a live broadcast on her Instagram account, Aída Martínez explained that her health problems are related to a stress disorder that began last year. According to the content creator, the work overload, events and commitments she had took their toll on her and her eyesight was the most affected part.

“My body was giving me announcements and one day I woke up and I couldn’t see well anymore, I saw as if out of focus. I thought that everything was going to pass, until my outlook began to cloud. But it came gradually until my brain couldn’t take it anymore,” he revealed.

Aída Martínez recorded a live video to talk about her health. Photo: Instagram/Aída Martínez

What illness does Aída Martínez suffer from?

After what happened, Aida She said the situation was challenging for her and she quickly underwent emergency surgery to stop her vision loss. Although the same model has admitted that she still does not know what specific illness she suffers from, the doctors informed her that she already he had lost 93% of his sight before the intervention.

“After the intervention, it has already recovered up to 12%. I have absolute faith that I will recover. Doctors estimate up to 30% of vision recovered. We have to find evil, until now we don’t know. We want to stop this virus or bacteria, we don’t know what it is. They tell us that it could be some autoimmune disease,” she said.