Aída Martínez became a mother for the first time last Monday, March 15. The influencer shared with her followers the unforgettable experience, since she gave birth under water.

However, there was something that the motorcycle racer just confessed. Martínez explained that he lived moments of anguish, because was diagnosed with coronavirus in the last straight of her pregnancy.

“Nobody has any idea what happened to me when I gave birth. When I was nine months pregnant I found out I had COVID-19. I quarantined at home, “he commented at first Aída Martínez.

Due to her condition, the doctors recommended that she give birth by cesarean section, but she did not want to and chose to do it naturally, because she was just short of overcoming the virus and there was no risk of contagion, according to a specialist.

“When I found out I had coronavirus, it was in the last stage of the virus. No risk of contagion, but I still had symptoms, “he explained.

Shortly after giving birth, Aída Martínez She managed to contact a friend who informed her about a birthing house, where she fulfilled her dream of giving birth naturally.

“Last Sunday my contractions started… There was a moment when I could no longer bear the pain, at 12:00 am the pain was too strong and I decided to go to the delivery house. It is literally a house and everything is arranged for you to give birth… I arrived and the contractions were stronger, I took off my clothes and got into the bathtub ”, she said.

The influencer also indicated that even her mother could be present at the time of delivery.

