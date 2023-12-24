The model Aida Martínez He used his social networks to report that he was a victim of crime. This time, the motorcycle racer told her followers that three subjects entered her house and took several of her belongings, among them, many of them were of high value. In addition, the Peruvian entertainment figure stated that, thanks to the security cameras, she was able to capture the face of one of the thieves and, also, she told what measures she took in this regard.

Was Aída Martínez a victim of robbery?

As Aída Martínez herself told it, three criminals entered his property, on Friday night, December 22, while she and her husband were traveling in Oxapampa. She was very shocked by what happened, so she took action to avoid being targeted by criminals again.

“Apparently, they were people who knew my house and knew that I was traveling, they knew where the expensive things in my house were located. I have the videos, they have broken the cameras in my room, but they did not know that I had more in my house and I have them recorded. The complaint has already been made“he explained in a video.

What measures did Aída Martínez take after being a victim of robbery?

After breaking the unfortunate news that several thieves entered her house to steal some specific belongings, Aída Martínez revealed that it did not take her long to hire a person to guard her home. Furthermore, the model was determined to identify the perpetrators of this incident, since she already has the face of one of the criminals.

“Sorry, I'm a little nervous, I'm still in shock. I am making the corresponding complaints. I'm hurt, all of that has cost me, it has been my effort (…) They took jewelry, wallets, glasses, branded things (…) it's all very strange, I'm going to realize it, I'm going to investigate. I had never been robbed in my house“, he noted in his publication.

