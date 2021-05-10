To celebrate her first Mother’s Day, model Aída Martínez emotionally recalled her experience of giving birth under water. In his social networks he told his followers how he felt during that episode of his life. “Happy mothers day … This was the first time we were back in the water together after giving birth. I remembered incredible moments “reads his Instagram post.

Similarly, she was encouraged to reveal some more details of this new stage as a parent, such as the fact that she had chosen to give her daughter Ariela breast milk. In addition, she specified that she is very happy with her husband Adolfo Carrasco.

Aída Martínez remembered her birth under water. Photo: Instagram Aída Martínez.

However, she also recalled the moments of anguish she experienced when she learned that she had caught the coronavirus shortly before giving birth. “When I found out that I had covid I was already in the last stage without risk of contagion, but I still had symptoms”, he recounted.

On the other hand, her role as a mother has not prevented her personal projects and her presence on the Internet as an influencer from continuing. In fact, this weekend he announced that he would resume his passion for motorcycle racing, an activity that he had put on hold for more than two years. “Who would say … I returned to the circuit after almost two years and with a baby in my arms”, he wrote in his networks.

