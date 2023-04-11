Aida Martinez She stays away from television, however, on her social networks she remains more current than ever when working with brands and showing what her day-to-day life is like as a new mother. Recently, she expressed her annoyance in her Instagram stories by revealing an uncomfortable episode that she lived with Peruvian plastic surgeons. She mentioned her desire to improve the aesthetics of her breasts after childbirth and lactation, but was ungrateful in the response she received from her when asking about the costs.

“I want to operate, but the doctors here I don’t know what they think (…), they want to charge $8,000, $7,000. Do you know what I do with that money in Miami or Colombia? I operate up to the end of my hair, that is, they are already ‘pointing’ out of the toilet,” she said indignantly.