The model Aída Martínez reacted to the announcement made by Magaly Medina about her separation from the notary Alfredo Zambrano, who was the husband of the television host since 2016.

Through your official profile of InstagramThe influencer also said that her followers were writing to her about the breakdown of the ATV figure, for which she expressed her opinion and recalled that on many occasions she felt offended by the comments that Medina made about her, in her program.

However, the Arequipa assured that she will not make fun of the situation that Magaly Medina is going through, since her attitude “has changed” over the years.

“I am not going to mock, nor am I going to make fun of her separation, nor am I going to celebrate it, because I imagine that what she is going through must be very painful. I imagine that separation and divorce is one of the ugliest things that can happen to someone ”, he specified in his stories.

“Definitely I am not going to mock someone else’s misfortune. I do believe in karma, I believe that everything turns, I believe that everything returns; but I am not going to celebrate what she is experiencing right now, ”he stressed.

“I, in particular, have changed, I have reinvented myself in all these years and, if before I was mocking or critical or saying something, now I no longer, because people have the right to change. I’m not going to make fun of it at all, ”he continued.

Aída Martínez wanted to end her video with good wishes for Magaly Medina, who has just celebrated 58 years with her family. “I want him to do well, I want him to fall in love again, to find a good path in the future and to do well. All the successes for her despite all the things she has done to me, “he said.

