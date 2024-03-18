Aida Martínez She is a model and influencer who is quite appreciated in the world of entertainment, which is why she worried many when she announced her departure from social networks after having had a mastopexy. She thanked her doctor and stated that she did not feel well, which is why she will stay away from her social networks.

What happened to Aída Martínez?

Aida Martínez revealed that he underwent a mastopexy in order to reduce the size of your breasts: “I wasn't psychologically ready. for smaller breasts. Since they took off the bandages I can't stop looking at myself and crying. I wanted to size down because it was already uncomfortable. Breastfeeding made them sag and I had some complexes with excess skin and so on, but I wasn't ready to see myself in the mirror with much smaller breasts. I feel extremely vulnerable and sad. and the mastopexy process is long. I am not able to go out; I have never felt so insecure. I feel like nothing and no one will help me get through this. My doctor is very attentive and I appreciate it, but my head is damaged. I don't want to see or talk to anyone, I feel like I ripped off a part of myself, I never imagined that surgery could damage my head so much. I just hope that time heals my mind and body. I tell you this because I will be inactive on networks as long as I deem necessary“, wrote.

What is mastopexy?

According to Dr. Ruiz Ruiz's website, the mastopexy, also known as a breast lift, is a surgical intervention that seeks to improve the aesthetics of the chest. Its main objective is to lift the sagging breast, remove excess skin and relocate glandular tissue.

Statement from Aída Martínez. Photo: Instagram/Aída Martínez

The causes of sagging breasts can be diverse, such as breastfeeding, weight changes or aging. The mastopexy It helps to recover a younger and firmer appearance of the breast, thereby improving self-esteem and self-confidence.

In addition to elevation, mastopexy It also allows you to increase the size of the breast through the placement of breast implants. In some cases the volume of the areola can be reduced if it is excessive in size.

In summary, the mastopexy It is a versatile technique that offers multiple benefits for women who want to improve the appearance of their breasts.

It is important to keep in mind that the mastopexy It is a surgical intervention and, as such, carries certain risks and complications. Before making the decision to have a mastopexyit is important to consult with a qualified plastic surgeon to obtain more information and discuss available options.

Help channels

If something is bothering you or you know someone who you think needs help, don't hesitate to contact line 113, option 5implemented by Ministry of Health. A team of psychologists provides, through active listening, emotional support, guidance in complicated situations, relaxation techniques, among others, in order to promptly address any concerns that may cause complications in mental health.

You can also contact WhatsApp 952842623 or email [email protected].