The renowned influencer and model Aida Martínez has been involved in a controversy after publicly denouncing the Bbrbet betting house for scams and threats. Aida Martínez revealed, on her social networks, that she decided to cut ties with Bbrbet because she realized that she was not receiving the promised commissions. Additionally, she claims that, following her decision, her bookmaker has threatened to close her Instagram account, a crucial tool for her work as an influencer.

What did Aida Martínez say about her complaint to the popular online casino?

The influencer expressed her frustration and disappointment through a video on her Instagram stories, where she detailed her experience with Bbrbet. “I feel scammed. They promised to pay me commissions that never came and, now that I decided not to continue with them, they want to close my account. It's unfair and I want everyone to know what kind of company they are,” Martínez stated.

“I'm going to explain to you roughly what happened with Bbrbet, because no one threatens me… Not with money or telling me that they are going to lower my account. They are never going to give me a single penny to keep quiet.” (…) Bbrbet stole my own money from my betting account. “All this time I worked with them they paid me false commissions,” he continued.

Aida Martínez created a backup account on Instagram

Faced with the threat of losing your main account, Aida Martínez has taken preventive measures and created a backup account on Instagram. In this way, you seek to protect your presence on social networks and maintain communication with your followers, regardless of what happens with your main account.

The professional motorcycle racer also said that, at a certain point in her work with Bbrbet, she felt that she was misleading her audience, since they did not have a solution platform when users had a problem. “I had many complaints from many people and I had no solution support. I thought I was selling them something false, that's why I felt uncomfortable with them from day one. I have all the proof”held.

How do online casino commissions work?

Commissions in online casinos are usually a form of reward for influencers who promote their services. These commissions are calculated based on the number of new users who register or the money they spend on the platform. However, the experience of Aida Martínez highlights the importance of researching and carefully choosing the companies with which you collaborate.

“An influencer, no matter how many guests he has, commissions, like a pyramid. Not all influencers say it, but, in my case, I always said it. T“I also told them to bet with low bets because you can lose or you can win, since it is a game of chance,” said.