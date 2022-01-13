Aída Martínez joins the list of mothers who, despite how much they enjoyed their breastfeeding stage, are beginning to think about the possibility of ending this period of connection with their daughter. This was demonstrated through his official Instagram account, where he commented on the possibility.

She also asked for the help of her followers to advise her with their own experiences and help her clarify her idea. In that sense, he asked: “Mamitas, when did you decide to cut your babies’ breastfeeding? At nine months, ten months or two years? I think I am going to make the sad decision, for me, because according to what I have heard since I was nine months old, it is already a matter of habit but not completely of nutrition “.

In addition, Aída Martínez added: “I think I’m going to cut Ariela’s tit. She turns ten months this 15th, so… ”. Minutes later, an image was uploaded with the advice of a pediatrician who asks to delay weaning to continue passing the necessary antibodies and defenses to babies as they continue to live in the context of the pandemic caused by COVID-19.

Aída Martínez responds to criticism after undergoing vaginal rejuvenation

The businesswoman Aída Martínez revealed that she underwent vaginal rejuvenation treatment because after her first pregnancy she was left with urinary incontinence.

However, her treatment was not well received by her followers, who did not hesitate to criticize, for which she replied: “Girls, don’t be scared, nothing happens; I do this because I have been a mother, as many know, and because I have urinary incontinence. I’m counting my intimacies, but it doesn’t give me roche because it happens to any woman, it happens to any mother, it is the most normal thing ”.

Aída Martínez ventured into the conduct of a sports program

Model Aída Martínez has been a motorcycle fan for many years and is not only a fan, but has also trained as a rider. This has been seen on multiple occasions in Chutana.

Aida Martínez and her husband Adolfo Carrasco host the online show Motos a fondo. Photo: Instagram / Motos a fondo

On this occasion, he published, on his social networks, that he would start in the world of driving a program dedicated to this means of transport. The space is called Motos a fondo and is broadcast on the YouTube streaming channel, and it is presented together with her husband, Adolfo Carrasco.