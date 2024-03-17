Aida Martínez She reported on February 23 that her romantic relationship with Adolfo Carrasco had come to an end and although she did not delve much into the reason for the breakup, she ruled out that there was infidelity involved. In conversations with a local media, Martínez detailed how they maintain their relationship as parents of a girl, almost a month after making her statement public.

How did Aída Martínez announce her breakup with Adolfo Carrasco?

Aida Martínez,who had been married to Adolfo Carrasco since 2020, shared a message on her social networks in which she publicly announced the end of her marriage. In her statement, the model did not specify the reasons for the separation, but she hinted that the decision was made ingood terms. In addition, he pointed out that she will always have a good relationship with Carrasco for the well-being of their daughter they have in common. Below are all the details of the end of this romance.

YOU CAN SEE: Aída Martínez announces the end of her marriage with Adolfo Carrasco: “There was never infidelity”

On February 23, the motorcycle racer wrote on her official Instagram account: “It is the first time I have announced something like this, but, being a public figure, I prefer that they find out from me rather than through 'gossip.'I decided to end my marriage. “I always got along well with my husband and I feel that we will continue to get along well, even without continuing in this relationship.”.

Then, he spoke about the reason why he made the decision. “These (reasons) are completely personal. But it is important thatknow that there was never any infidelity or lack of respect.He is an excellent person and I consider myself that way too. Everything will be fine and sometimes these decisions affect third parties, but only we know the truth of our relationship and what we have been going through. “I will continue to do my best as a mother and I know that he will also do my best as a father.”he finished.

What did Aída Martínez say after separating from Adolfo Carrasco?

Aida Martínez She was interviewed by the newspaper Trome, a medium that asked her about her separation: “Regarding my separation, We have been separated on good terms for over a month., it was not due to infidelity or abuse, it was simply a decision that was made due to very personal issues. In all, we try to get along for our daughter, we are parents. See you, we walk together for the baby, there is always respect and affection as parents that we are,” he said. “We are having a healthy relationship in everything, now you can say that I am officially a single mother,” she concluded.

Message from Aida Martínez announcing the end of her marriage. Photo: Instagram of Aída Martínez

YOU CAN SEE: Aída Martínez: what careers did the model study and how was her debut in motorcycling?

Who is Adolfo Carrasco, still husband of Aída Martínez?

While his relationship with a public figure put him in the public eye, Adolfo Carrasco He was not very active on social media. This generated curiosity about his profession. The reality is that Aída Martínez's ex-boyfriend is a renowned motorcycle racer in Peru, as he won the Pacific GP 1000 cc championship three times.

In addition to his passion for motorsports, Carrasco is also a successful businessman. He is the owner of two companies in the automotive sector: Garage 52 El Taller and SRS Track Days Perú.

#Aída #Martínez #separating #husband #Adolfo #Carrasco #respect #affection