Aida Folch (Reus, 1986) entered the acting world with The spell of Shanghai, by Fernando Trueba, and this August 23rd he premieres his fourth film with the director: Lost Island, a thriller romantic film starring alongside Matt Dillon.

With what three adjectives would you define Lost Island? Luminous, sensual, mysterious.

When did you know you would be an actress? When they told me the famous phrase “it’s yours.” At the casting of The spell of Shanghai, by Fernando Trueba, 2001.

Are there days when you regret having made this decision? No. Also, in my case it was more a matter of luck than a decision.

What role did you just miss out on? That’s a secret.

What movie has had the most impact on you lately? Consent, like Vanessa Springora’s book. EITHER How To Have Sex.

The one you have seen the most times? One of my favorites: Another woman, by Woody Allen.

In which film or play would you stay? A game in the field, by Jean Renoir. He would also live with the Durrells in Corfu.

The last series you watched in one go? The Jinx, I was not expecting at all what I was going to find.

What book do you have open on your bedside table right now? Soap and water, by Marta D. Riezu. I had it pending and I am really liking it. And Free, from Ypi.

Which one couldn’t you finish? Many, but I think it’s because everything has its moment, like in the movies.

Is there a classic (movie, book, album…) that you’ve recently discovered? Perfect crimeby Alfred Hitchcock. And I have many literary classics pending.

What song would you choose as a self-portrait? Echoesby Luz Casal.

Which one is playing on loop in your head? Cold Heart, by Dua Lipa and Elton John.

Do you have any guilty pleasures when it comes to culture? Why would I feel guilty?

What is socially overrated? Appearances and success.

What is the historical event that you most admire? The creation of Diderot’s first encyclopedia.

What role or job would you never accept? I could play any role, but not a story that I thought was immoral or unethical.

And what character would you kill to play? I wouldn’t kill to play it. But I would like the role of Kathy Bates in Miseryto name one of thousands that I like.

If you could choose any artist, living or dead, who would you want to work with? Actually, more than working, I would like to meet David Attenborough and talk to him about his extraordinary life. I love his documentaries and I consider him to be my grandfather because he has been with me at bedtime for years.

If I hadn’t been an actress I would be… No idea. Photographer? Bookseller? Farmer? Who knows.

