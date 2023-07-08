Home page World

From: Sophia Lother

A sea voyage is not always pure relaxation, sometimes it can also be a real test of nerves for cruise passengers.

Kassel – For many, a cruise is the epitome of vacation and relaxation. Let your soul dangle on board and look out to sea and let yourself be sailed from one beautiful sight to the next – if it weren’t for the imponderables of the weather. For example, an Aida cruise ship recently got caught in a sandstorm.

But even a simple storm can become a problem for many passengers. Aida vacationers recently reported “horror on board” when, during a storm, waves several meters high suddenly pounded their vacation steamer.

Aida cruise ship gets caught in stormy seas: passengers react very differently

This is what happened on a trip on the “Aida Prima” from Hamburg to Bergen. Passenger Andreas A. described the portal Moin.de the chaotic scenes on board. The ship got into troubled waters when avoiding a storm. For him, the violent swings and the high waves were not a problem. He calmly filmed from his seat at the bar as the waves smashed almost to the middle of the huge Aida cruise ship.

“Many passengers felt nauseous,” the vacationer reported to the portal. In the social networks, some even spoke of a real “horror on board”. He, on the other hand, doesn’t seem to have bothered the violent waves, even when a wave hit his window he didn’t flinch.

Severe weather and storms on the cruise: What you should do then

But what is the best way to behave when a storm is brewing during the cruise? Everything important at a glance:

In any case, leave the deck and the outside areas and go inside.

Cruise staff instructions observe.

Stay in the cabin if possible.

Use the stairs instead of the elevator.

A cruise expert from Deamlines sums it up: “Those who follow the instructions of the crew, react calmly and prudently, stay safe”.