Shortly before half past one in the morning, an announcement wakes the passengers of an AIDA cruise ship from their sleep. They are happy and run onto the deck.

Hamburg – “You wouldn’t believe how fast I was on deck twelve!” writes a cruise tester on Facebook. She reports on an extraordinary experience on the “AIDA Mar”.

Northern lights in the sky! AIDA captain wakes cruise passengers to rare natural spectacle

The ship was en route to the North Cape when the captain made an announcement in the middle of the night. At around 1:20 a.m. he woke his passengers. Northern lights in the sky!

The disturbance at night was anything but a nuisance for the club ambassador. Jacket on and off to the deck! And there they were: “Our first Northern Lights,” reports the woman.

“Wow! Pure goosebumps”: photos of the northern lights inspire Facebook users – they could be seen at night

In the dark, the lights were difficult to see at first, but then they became clearer and clearer. Also on the camera. She captured the play of colors in photos. They might have looked even more spectacular with the real eye.

The horizon shimmers green in the pictures. The northern lights moved almost ghostly over the horizon. “Wow! Pure goosebumps,” commented a Facebook user.

Northern Lights in Europe: Sky phenomenon also appears over the North Sea and the Atlantic

“Announcements in the middle of the night?” asks a Facebook user under the post. Others also seem surprised: “Such a loud one? In the cabins?” asks another commenter. But the passengers on board were probably not angry despite the unusual time, at least nothing of the sort is known. Because apparently the nightly wake-up call had been arranged. “Yes, the announcement on the second day at sea came into the cabin at night. At the Welcome, however, everyone spoke out in favor of doing it this way,” explains the AIDA Club Ambassador. And who doesn’t want to see the Northern Lights on a trip through the Norwegian Sea? The sky phenomenon can only be observed in a few countries in the world. Including Iceland, Canada, the countries of Scandinavia and Scotland.

Northern lights rarely seen in the sky – tour operators make the holiday highlight possible

For many holidaymakers, the northern lights are an absolute highlight. The tour operators also know this and dare to get their passengers out of bed if necessary.

A pilot went to far more effort on a flight from Iceland to England so that his guests could see the Northern Lights. At an altitude of eleven kilometers he made a U-turn to give his passengers a view of the play of colours. (moe)