Now it's also affecting cruises: Aida canceled all trips through the Red Sea. The fear of attacks by the Houthi rebels is too great.

Bremen – effects of Israel war now also reach the cruise industry. “The safety of passengers and crew is always our top priority. Without alternative routes, there was no other option than to cancel these trips,” shared MSC Cruises with. After previously making route adjustments, they have now decided to completely cancel the cruises in the Red Sea.

Stay in port for now: The “AIDA” trips from the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal to Western Europe have been canceled. © Martin Wagner/Imago

Fear of terrorist attacks: shipping company cancels cruises through the Red Sea

The reasons: the geographical proximity of some target ports to Israel and the fear of missiles and terrorist attacks from Yemen. In addition, there are numerous restrictions for passengers in the countries that border Israel. This means that the terrorist attacks by the Houthi rebels are no longer just paralyzing container ships and tankers, but also cruises. Sailors were already taking action unorthodox methods to protect themselves from the attacks.

All voyages from the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal to Western Europe do not set sail. Thousands of German holidaymakers who booked trips with “AIDAbella”, “AIDAprima” and “AIDAblu” in March and April are also affected AIDA Cruises announced.

The area is avoided by cruise ships. © Google Maps

All passengers on affected trips will be informed of the cancellations. They also receive a voucher worth ten percent of their previous travel price. A small consolation.

Cruise ships are fleeing the terror zone without passengers via detours

The ships themselves will begin their return journey to the summer ports without passengers and on a detour. The journey through the Red Sea is avoided and no other ports are visited. Instead, the west coast of Africa will be detoured to reach European ports.

Other shipping companies have several ships with passengers in the affected areas. These include TUI Cruises, Costa and Hapag-Lloyd. Here too, it is expected that there will be route changes or cancellations.

The Foreign Office warns against traveling

Also The Foreign Office warns against traveling to Yemen and advises against any ship travel off and in Yemeni coastal waters. It is not recommended to call at a Yemeni port. The security situation in the region has worsened since mid-October 2023. The reason is ongoing attacks by the Houthi militia and countermeasures.