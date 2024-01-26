Home page World

From: Michel Guddat

Press Split

No cruises through the Red Sea: Aida is also reacting to the ongoing attacks by the Houthi militia. Thousands of German holidaymakers are affected.

Munich – 300 meters long, space for up to 3000 passengers, spread over 18 decks – and without travelers in the next few months. The AIDA cruise ships remain empty. Affected are “AIDAbella”, “AIDAprima” and “AIDAblu” and all voyages from the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal to Western Europe. A complete cancellation as a result of the current developments in the Israel War.

Left without passengers for now: The AIDA cruise ships' trips through the Red Sea have been canceled. © Chris Emil Janssen/Imago

According to MSC Cruises: Aida is also canceling cruises through the Red Sea

The shipping company had already reported this MSC Cruisesthat their ships will leave the areas without passengers and upcoming trips will be canceled. First, route adjustments were made, then the cancellation followed. “The safety of passengers and crew is always our top priority. Without alternative routes, there was no other option than to cancel these trips,” said MSC.

Fear of terrorist attacks too great: thousands of German holidaymakers affected

After the repeated terrorist attacks by the Houthi rebels, the routes of container ships and tankers were paralyzed – now the holiday giants of the sea are following suit. The fear of attacks and rockets from Yemen is simply too great and the risk is not acceptable for all passengers. Especially since numerous restrictions in neighboring countries of Israel do not guarantee a relaxed vacation. The destination ports for trips to Israel are too close.

The affected passengers have already been informed. This includes thousands of German holidaymakers who had booked trips for March and April.

Cruise ships return early – further cancellations are threatened

The cruise ships themselves will return from the affected region earlier than usual. Since a trip through the Red Sea is avoided, detours via the west coast of Africa have to be taken to get to the European ports. Instead of May 26th, the “AIDAbella” will set sail from Dubai towards Kiel on April 16th. The planned spring trip from Mallorca is canceled.

The area is avoided by cruise ships. © Google Maps

Other shipping companies are also at risk of a route change or cancellation. TUI Cruises, Costa and Hapag-Lloyd have several ships with passengers in the endangered areas.

The Federal Foreign Office strongly advises against traveling by ship to and in Yemeni waters

That too The Foreign Office strongly advises against traveling to Yemen. Calling at Yemeni ports and navigating off and in Yemeni waters is considered particularly dangerous. The security situation in the region has worsened since mid-October 2023. The reason is ongoing attacks by the Houthi militia and countermeasures from the US and European sides. (mg)