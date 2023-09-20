with videosInternational aid has gotten off to a good start in Libya, which was hit by downpours and dam bursts. But polluted water and the severe lack of sanitary facilities threaten the next crisis, says Claire Nicolet, emergency coordinator for Doctors Without Borders.

More than a week after Cyclone Daniel caused many deaths in the eastern Libyan port city of Derna, many roads and fields are still flooded, says Nicolet from Paris. The wall of water that washed over the city, including debris from the dam, scraped eight-storey apartments and residents off the streets. Derna is now – like the civil war-torn country – divided into two parts: east and west.

Survivors hardly know how many family members and friends they have lost. They tell how it rained non-stop for 17 hours before the dams failed overnight. New bodies of missing people are found every day. How many people died remains a guess. According to UN organizations, there are more than five thousand, plus another ten thousand missing. Local organizations speak of 11,000 dead and many thousands more missing. The figures are sometimes contradictory, but it is clear that Derna has to deal with a huge blow, a great trauma and a lot of sadness. See also Diesel retreats more than 3% in the 1st part of March; gasoline and ethanol rise, says Ticket Log - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

It is now mainly about psychological support, says Nicolet. “We see a shocked and traumatized population. The majority of people, especially in Derna, have lost many relatives, friends and neighbors. They have a great need to identify the dead.” Because the fact that bodies are now often buried anonymously and hastily – which can later lead to financial and legal problems – increases suffering.

There is also increasing anger because of indications that the broken dams had been showing cracks for years, but that no budget was ever made available for much-needed renovation – despite international funds being available for this.

Angry residents set fire to the house of the mayor of Derna this week. The eastern Libyan government, which includes the port city, has asked international journalists to leave. Reporters would get in the way of the rescue work. Local administrators are reportedly particularly unhappy with reports of protests from residents. They complain about the same administrators who, apart from negligence regarding the maintenance of the dams, are now actually accused of all kinds of mismanagement. Confidence in these directors is zero. Residents demand that the United Nations oversee the reconstruction of Derna. See also Cancel | In Peru, a genocide investigation into the administration of the country's new president begins

Relief supplies

Aid supplies are now arriving from all over the world, especially from Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. One problem is the coordination of all that aid, according to a spokesperson for the Libyan Red Cross.

Doctors Without Borders is, among other things, busy building the medical infrastructure in Derna – which was already substandard due to the war. Many hospitals and clinics appear to be understaffed, because medical staff are also victims of the storm.

Claire Nicolet, emergency coordinator for Doctors Without Borders. © AzG



Nicolet shares the concerns about stagnant water and the lack of sanitation, which can cause various diseases. “In a school where displaced persons were sheltered, it was noticed that of the 44 families present, 40 had diarrhea. There have been cases of cholera in the region, but let’s just say there hasn’t been a cholera epidemic for quite some time. So we have some hope that cholera might not break out. But of course we must remain very vigilant.” See also Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit Files for Bankruptcy to Look for Buyer

Libya’s disease control center has banned citizens in the disaster area from drinking ‘contaminated’ water from local pipes. Rescue teams from European and Arab countries continue the search for bodies in the mud-covered landscape of destroyed buildings, crushed cars and uprooted trees.

Claire Nicolet at work. © AzG

