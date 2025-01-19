The trucks with humanitarian aid awaiting passage to the Gaza Strip from the border crossing Rafahin Egypthave begun to enter Palestinian territory during noon this Sunday.

Hundreds of trucks with food and basic productsincluding drinking water, sanitary and hygienic material and tents, had been waiting for days near the crossing for the entry into force of the agreement. cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

The cessation of hostilities finally took effect at 11:15 local time (9:15 GMT), as confirmed by both the Israeli Government and Egypt and Qatar, the main mediators and guarantors of the agreement together with the United States in this conflict. Truck traffic began shortly after that announcement.

According to sources from the Egyptian Red Crescent, at least 160 aid trucks They are entering from Rafah towards Al Auya and Kerem Shalom, while there are several hundred more trucks waiting in the border area that are expected to cross throughout the day this Sunday.

From early in the morning Egyptian television showed images of long lines of trucks and ambulances in Rafah, parked in large logistics areas to store and prepare the entry of different types of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave.

In addition to humanitarian aid, dozens of fuel tankers They also wait on the Egyptian side to enter the Strip through the Rafah or Kerem Shalom passes, the latter connecting Israel with the south of the Palestinian enclave. The Rafah crossing was the main route for supplies from Gaza, as the only crossing that was not under Israeli control.

The little aid that was able to enter the territory during the first months of the conflict passed through there, until in May 2024 when Israeli troops occupied the area and blocked its use. In that sense, the Egyptian Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelaty, announced on Saturday that the Rafah crossing, “will soon be operational” again and that the authorities “are rehabilitating it” to allow aid to pass through more quickly.

He specified that, according to the ceasefire agreement, some 600 trucks with aid will enter Gaza daily, 50 of them with fuel, and expressed his hope that “300 of those trucks reach the north of the Strip” where the situation is even “more tragic and more disastrous.

The Egyptian authorities also claim that they have already put in place alert your hospitals and medical teamsespecially in Al Arish and Rafah, in northern Sinai, to receive the wounded and sick from the Palestinian enclave during the cessation of hostilities.