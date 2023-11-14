Home page politics

Split

Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Bundestag. The federal government plans to significantly increase aid to Ukraine next year. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Instead of four, now eight billion euros: Germany wants to significantly increase military aid for Ukraine in 2024. There is also an additional two billion euros for commitment appropriations.

Berlin – The federal government wants to significantly increase the budget for military aid for Ukraine next year. Instead of the originally estimated four billion euros, eight billion euros are now earmarked for the 2024 budget, as can be seen from a submission from the Federal Ministry of Finance to the Budget Committee, which is available to the German Press Agency. Several media outlets had previously reported on it.

The additional funds are intended “for further support of Ukraine and, in particular, to ensure the recovery of Bundeswehr material that was given to Ukraine,” it says.

In addition, the so-called commitment authorizations are to be increased by two billion euros. This involves expenses that will only be reflected in the following years. A total of six billion euros is now earmarked for the financial years 2025 to 2028.

Pistorius confirmed the plans

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius confirmed the plans for German aid to Ukraine. “Yes, the eight billion can come. I hope they come,” he said at a meeting of EU defense ministers in Brussels. An attempt was made to get this started, but of course Parliament had to decide. “I very much hope that this will succeed,” added the SPD politician. The sum is not easy to raise, but it would be a strong signal that we continue to stand by Ukraine.

“Bild am Sonntag” had already reported on the eight billion euro plan at the weekend. Spokespeople from the ministries of defense and finance initially did not comment on the content and referred to the ongoing parliamentary procedure. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) only confirmed on Monday that support for Ukraine should be massively expanded.

The Bundestag’s budget committee will meet on Thursday for a so-called adjustment meeting to discuss the Finance Ministry’s proposal from Minister Christian Lindner (FDP). Changes to the planned expenses are still possible. dpa