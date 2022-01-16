Aid to tourism, entertainment and sport for a billion in the forthcoming refreshment decree. On two occasions – an interview with the undersecretary for economics Federico Freni and the intervention of Valentina Vezzali at “Ninetieth minute” – the Draghi government announces its intention to intervene for a world now besieged by yet another emergency: that of the expensive bills which is bringing many small amateur clubs to their knees. And the alarm cry of Serie A football?