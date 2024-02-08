The US Senate rejects the law on migrants and aid to Ukraine

The US Senate has rejected the 120 billion bipartisan bill (supported by Joe Biden) which combines border security and the crackdown on migrants with aid for Kiev (60 billion) and Israel (12 billion). The vote ended 49 to 50. For a quorum, 60 votes were needed, about ten more than those available to the Democrats. Senate leader Chuck Schumer had announced a second vote on a sort of plan B: an ad hoc law just for Kiev and Tel Aviv.