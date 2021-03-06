Expectations are crucial in situations of radical uncertainty like the current one. The dire management of vaccines by the European Commission has frustrated prospects for rapid recovery. Disappointment, occurring in an already very deteriorated context, can lead to drastic decisions in the sectors hardest hit by the crisis. And at the same time slow down the ongoing recovery in other sectors.

Keep reading

Activity

Since the beginning of the year, the main economic activity index for the services sector has remained in a contractionary position (the PMI stood at 43.1 in February, clearly below the threshold of 50). The cyclical position is significantly better in the manufacturing sector, which also anticipates a recovery in the coming months. However, the area shows the appearance of bottlenecks in technological supplies and raw materials, causing an increase in production costs. In both sectors, the outlook is for a reduction in employment.