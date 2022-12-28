THE TRUTH Murcia Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 03:09 p.m.



The Autonomous Community increased the amount of the aid it manages in collaboration with Cáritas to guarantee the home of vulnerable families by 1,160,857 euros. These subsidies are part of the line of emergency social housing aid of the ‘Haciendo Hogar’ strategy to guarantee housing for those families most affected by the current economic crisis.

The regional Executive recently increased this aid program that it manages with eight NGOs with 3.7 million more euros, in addition to the more than 9 million that were allocated for this purpose since these subsidies began.

The Minister of Development and Infrastructure, José Ramón Díez de Revenga, held a meeting this Wednesday with the director and general secretary of Cáritas, José Antonio Planes and Juan Antonio Illán, respectively, where he stressed that “the investment of 12.7 million represents an important effort that we are making to provide these aids with a sufficient financial amount so that no citizen is forced to lose their home.

“More than 4,700 families in a situation of vulnerability have been able to maintain their home thanks to this social care program promoted by the regional government, of which 2,967 have been assisted by Cáritas thanks to the aid granted, for a total of 3 million” , highlighted Díez de Revenga, who underlined “the role of this social entity whose capillarity in the social fabric enables us to reach all corners of the Region of Murcia.”

He highlighted that both Cáritas and the rest of the social entities that collaborate with the Community in the processing of these aids, “carry out very important social work as a fundamental link so that from the regional Administration we can attend to the most vulnerable groups and the grants reach their recipients more quickly.

The social emergency aid line is designed to cover the monthly rent or house rent payment with up to 450 euros per month and cover basic electricity, water and gas supplies with up to a maximum of 200 euros. The recipients are vulnerable people at risk of losing their home, victims of gender violence or in danger of eviction.