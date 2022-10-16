Borja Sekulits, general director of DS Spain and Portugal, was commissioned six years ago to launch and position

DS Automobiles, the ‘premium’ brand of the then PSA group and now Stellantis. A year later, the first model created exclusively for the new ‘premium’ brand arrived at dealerships. It was the DS7, a C-segment SUV, which was enthusiastically received by the market. Today, five years later, this model is renewed to continue being the brand’s best seller.

-After the pandemic, the war has come, an energy crisis, skyrocketing inflation and an increase in the price of money. Can all this weigh down the demand for cars even more?

-It will undoubtedly have an impact. After housing, buying a car is the second most important investment for a family, so these circumstances do not help. I think there may be some delay in the purchase decision. We are not going to see it very clearly immediately, because there are many cars pending delivery that have not yet been manufactured, but are sold. It is very likely that there will be a break in the sales channel to individuals and that people who need it can choose to buy a used vehicle. It is a reality that it is there, and from DS in particular we are trying to overcome this inertia by offering attractive financial products.

-There are thirteen years left to reach the border where the EU will ban the sale of combustion vehicles. Can this change put an end to the democratization of mobility that the car entailed in the sixties of the last century?

-We are at the beginning of the transition and it will be done gradually during this time. In these thirteen years, electrified vehicles will be more accessible to the middle class. We are still in a moment of uncertainty, but little by little they are prevailing. In fact, today at DS, more than one in three cars we sell are hybrid or electric, which is more than thirty percent of what we sell. Everything will change as there are more recharging points, if the aid plans for changing vehicles are maintained and as electric technology becomes more accessible to all. To all this, I hope that in this time there are also technological changes that can help us. It is true that today there is still a long way to go and many things to change. If we look at the ranges that manufacturers offered three years ago and what we have in the catalog today, we see that the sector, and the Stellantis group to which DS belongs, have done their homework. There are dozens of models to choose from between electric and hybrid.

– The average autonomy of electric cars currently on the market is about 350 kilometers. What will the car of 2035 be like?

– I can talk about what I know best, which is the plan of the Stellantis group that was presented by our president with the launch of the new platforms to manufacture electric cars and there it was commented that the cars will have up to 700 and 800 kilometers of autonomy. That is imminent, we are not talking about thirteen years, we will see it in a short period of time. Beyond autonomy, because batteries are not infinite, the future depends on there being enough recharging points and, above all, that they have adequate power. Once we have a good network of charging points with enough power to recover 80% of the battery in a quarter of an hour, we will be in a normalization scenario. But this is the immediate future. At the moment there is also talk of other fuels, such as hydrogen, which are being tested today. What is clear is that the cars will be more technological and will be a hybrid between a mechanical product and a digital product, which is what we are beginning to see now.

-The cars of 2035 will be smaller, will it be shared, will it be a payment for use?

-There will be a bit of all that. They are formulas that today have a very concentrated validity, as is the case of car-sharing that does not exist in all cities. There will also be a payment for use, in which the customer does not assume the entire cost of the vehicle and which is an interesting formula. All these formulas will coexist with each other, depending on the type of population and the type of vehicle, they already exist and will be generalized. He commented before that the sales channel to individuals was going down, but a good part of that public has moved to personal renting.

-The brands have complied with all the obligations imposed on them by the European Union in terms of reducing emissions. Has the Administration also complied with its part of the duties?

-If you analyze the European market and the degree of electrification of the countries, we see that Spain and other countries in southern Europe have a lower degree of implementation compared to central and northern Europe. This is an objective fact. I don’t want to be catastrophic. I think things have been done, but they are not enough. I believe that things have to be done that last longer and above all that generate certainty in the population. We continually see the doubts that grip the client when they see that the aid has been consumed and they do not know if they will be able to access that aid. In the part of recharging infrastructures we are behind. It’s not just a quantity issue, it’s a quality issue. The future does not happen because there are tens of thousands of charging points, it happens because there are points with enough power, and today we find that there are many obstacles for us to install all that necessary network in a reasonable time.

-Is the aid for the purchase of non-polluting vehicles enough to encourage demand?

-They may be enough, but I would not highlight only the issue of aid, which, obviously, we always want more of. What is necessary is that they be aid that can be accessed easily and transparently. We find a great diversity of regional administrations, each with a different legislation and with funds that are not sufficient to cover their demand. This makes it very difficult for manufacturers on a day-to-day basis.

-80% of the cars in Spain park on public roads. How do we solve the recharging needs for the majority of the mobile fleet?

-In the cities, there is a lot to do in the extension of the charging points. These points in the urban environment do not require the same power as those installed on major communication routes. I think we intervene a lot here to make this all work. But putting all the pieces together is an exercise in which we all have to play, not just the manufacturers.

-Five years have passed since the launch of the DS7, the first model created expressly for the brand. A model that has placed the brand on the international scene. What does DS Autobiles offer that makes it different from the rest of the Premium brands?

-In Spain, since the DS7 arrived, 18,000 cars of this model have already been registered and are circulating on our roads. This has made us already a notorious and recognized brand. But beyond the DS7 the brand has a distinctive personality compared to its rivals. You may like it more or less, but it is evident that it is different. A difference that is based on the values ​​of quality of materials and state-of-the-art technological developments that differentiate us from our rivals and that are unique. This has somehow turned us into an alternative ‘premium’ brand compared to the traditional ones. At the moment, although we always want more, we are quite satisfied with how these five years have gone.

-Spain is the second largest market for DS in Europe. Why is this?

-We are the second market in penetration behind France. The truth is that DS has been very well received in both Spain and Portugal and we are very excited to continue working.

-How is the microchip crisis affecting you and what delay are you having in the delivery of cars to customers?

-It is known that the crisis of microchips and electronic components is affecting car manufacturing. This has been coupled with battery provisioning. DS, within the Stellantis group, has quite tight deadlines and at the moment, the delivery of a combustion car is three or four months and for a plug-in hybrid it is six months, which are reasonable deadlines. We would like them to be shorter, but I think they are affordable. Making vehicles that are parked waiting for a buyer is a model that is doomed to disappear, simply because what is in a car is much more complex than it was a few years ago.

-How is the public that wants to conquer DS?

-In DS we have been incorporating four families to our range over these five years, which are DS3, DS4, DS7 and DS9. These models cover approximately 75% of the segments where the demand for Premium vehicles is. We are not talking about men, women or ages, because the buyer of each of the models is different. I think we have a DS product for every age and gender, what is certain is that our customers are people who are looking for something different, who value good materials and have the personality to drive a different car. That is what our customers tell us in the surveys, that the price is not their first reason for buying, that they appreciate more the line, the design, which are more subjective things, but the truth is that nowadays it is not possible that a DS4 or DS7 is confused with other models in its segment.

-A range with only four models is enough or will more arrive in the coming years?

-When we launched the brand five years ago we promised to launch one model per year and we have fulfilled it, and in all of them there is an electrified version. In the future the DS family will continue to grow, but today it is enough to cover the demand for Premium models in the Spanish market. We may be lacking in silhouette, as a station wagon, but that demand can be filled with the DS7.

-DS Automobiles is closely linked to competition through Formula E where the Techeetah-DS team has been world champion on several occasions. Are you considering launching a sports model?

-To me, as a car enthusiast, I wouldn’t mind, but today it is a very niche market, where few units are sold and when you are creating a brand it is not a priority.

The next model, what will it be?

-At this time the product plans are confidential. I have had the opportunity to see them in scale models and they are truly spectacular, with lines that have nothing to do with what we produce today.

-We are in a very changing world and the pandemic has changed many customs, including the marketing of products. Is DS going to change it or will it remain faithful to its philosophy of the DS Store?

-We have opted for a mixed model between face-to-face and technological. This is evident in any of our stores, which are quite special, but at the same time we have a very distinctive experience, where the car can be configured and delivered to your home online at no additional cost. I don’t think the two models should be contrasted, they are complementary formulas.

The client of the future will be more digital and we see it in the month-to-month behavior with an increase in online sales, although it is still small.