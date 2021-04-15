WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Bounced back US retail sales In March, Americans received additional pandemic-related aid payments from the government, while increased vaccination activity allowed more economic activity to return, supporting expectations of strong growth in the first quarter of the year. The US Commerce Department said on Thursday that retail sales rose 9.8 percent last month.

February’s data was revised upward, showing a drop in sales of 2.7 percent instead of the three percent in the previous reading. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 5.9 percent increase in retail sales in March. A separate report from the Ministry of Labor today showed that the number of new applications for unemployment benefits remained high in the past week, which may not accurately reflect the labor market situation.

The total government jobless claims submitted for the first time reached a level adjusted in light of seasonal factors at 576 thousand applications for the week ending on April 10, compared to 769 thousand in the previous week. Economists polled by Reuters had expected 700,000 applications in the most recent week.