The Netherlands Council for Refugees, the Red Cross and Unicef ​​are sounding the alarm about the shortage of reception places for refugees from countries other than Ukraine. “The registration center in Ter Apel is now so full that the Groningen security region is considering closing the gates. Refugees from countries such as Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen who seek protection in the Netherlands will end up on the streets,” the organizations warn.

The aid organizations are calling on the cabinet, the security regions and municipalities to ‘prevent this black scenario of people ending up on the street at all costs and to immediately provide shelter places’.

Refugees who come to the Netherlands must first report to Ter Apel to make an asylum application. From Ter Apel they go to asylum seekers centers in the country. But due to a shortage of reception locations, more and more men, women and children are stranded in emergency tents next to the application center in Ter Apel.

Officially there is room for 275 people there, but in recent days up to 700 refugees and asylum seekers have been waiting for a bed in another reception location. “The tents are overcrowded and people sometimes sleep in chairs or on the floor, for lack of a bed,” the aid organizations say.

Vulnerable people

According to the security region, the safety and health of the people who have to wait for registration here are at stake. The Council for Refugees, the Red Cross and Unicef ​​recognize this image. Suzanne Laszlo, director of UNICEF Netherlands: ,,Children, adults, men and women sleep together in flapping tents. There is no privacy whatsoever and access to medical and psychosocial care is very limited. These are vulnerable people, often fleeing war or persecution, who need rest to recover from their long journey.”

This is not the first time that an urgent shortage of asylum reception places has arisen. There are structurally too few locations to receive refugees. The constant opening and closing of asylum seekers' centers creates distressing situations that can be prevented with sufficient reserve capacity. By providing small-scale structural asylum reception locations, the government can prevent new reception crises, according to the aid organisations.

