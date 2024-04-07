The NGOs Amnesty International, Boat Refugee Foundation and Defense for Children are taking the Dutch state to court over the approval of the migration deal between the European Union and Turkey in 2016. The aid organizations believe that the government should be held responsible for violating Dutch, international and EU law and for 'years of inhumane conditions' on the Greek islands.

The NGOs already held the Dutch government responsible for the consequences of the Turkey deal last year, but the government did not recognize that accountability. That is why they are now taking the state to court. As President of the Council of the European Union, the Netherlands played an important role in the realization and implementation of the deal.

Also read

Is this the definitive answer to European migration concerns? Five questions about the EU migration pact

“As a result of this disastrous deal between EU member states and Turkey, tens of thousands of asylum seekers were stuck on the Greek islands in appalling conditions in camps and closed reception centers,” said Amnesty International Netherlands director Dagmar Oudshoorn.

'Signature with unforgivable consequences'

In the Turkey deal, it was agreed in 2016 that refugees who crossed irregularly from Turkey to Greece could be sent back. But because every refugee is entitled to an individual procedure and the Greek asylum system could not cope with the large influx at the time, this led to packed camps on the Greek islands where there was a serious lack of food and medical and sanitary facilities.

According to the aid organizations, the Netherlands was already aware of “the serious shortcomings” in the Greek asylum and reception system before concluding the deal and there were already clear indications that Turkey did not meet the requirements that the EU itself sets for safe third countries .

“Our government was well aware of the harmful consequences for human rights, but nevertheless signed it with unforgivable consequences for thousands of people and children,” says Oudshoorn.