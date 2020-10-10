D.he ship “Alan Kurdi”, active in rescuing refugees in the Mediterranean, has been arrested again by the Italian coast guard, according to the Regensburg aid organization Sea-Eye. Sea-Eye announced that the coast guard had cited a lack of certificates for its decision. The aid organization described the repeated detention of the ship as “politically motivated” and “scandalous”.

The organization pointed out on its website that German and Spanish authorities had certified the readiness of the “Alan Kurdi” after a long break in the shipyard. “Sea-Eye will file a lawsuit against the reassessment.”

The “Alan Kurdi” is deployed in the Mediterranean to rescue refugees in need. Month after month, numerous people try to get from Africa across the Mediterranean to the European Union (EU) in unseaworthy boats. The crossing of the Mediterranean is considered to be one of the most dangerous refugee routes in the world.