A Hamburg court has granted Mare Liberum’s urgent application: the Ministry of Transport is no longer allowed to detain its rescue ships.

HAMBURG dpa | The Federal Ministry of Transport is no longer allowed to arrest two ships belonging to the Mare Liberum refugee aid organization. According to a decision by the Hamburg Administrative Court on Friday, the so-called detention orders are illegal. The court thereby granted an urgent application by the Berlin association Mare Liberum, which observes the human rights situation for migrants on the Turkish-Greek sea border.

The Ministry of Transport prevented the two ships “Mare Liberum” and “Sebastian K” from leaving port in mid-August, stating that the organization did not have the necessary ship safety certificates. It referred to an amendment to the Ship Safety Ordinance that has been in force since spring.

The association accused Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) of wanting to specifically prevent humanitarian operations with the change. In August, however, the ministry said: “The change in the law is based exclusively on ship safety considerations.”

“Inapplicability of the amended regulations”

According to the court, however, this change is not applicable as it violates EU law. The Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure did not apply the changes – as would have been necessary – in accordance with the notification directive to the European Commission, said a court spokesman.

According to the directive, the EU member states must inform the commission of every draft of a technical regulation before it is adopted. This did not happen and “leads to the inapplicability of the amended regulations”.

The Federal Ministry of Transport can lodge a complaint against the decision with the Hamburg Higher Administrative Court.